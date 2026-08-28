A national Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) leader praised Communist China as offering an “incredible positive vision” of socialism for “everyone” to embrace.

“DSA is one of the largest, is the largest, socialist organization in America. We have 200 chapters across the country in all states … and what we try to do is build up the U.S. land. We try to do our part in both sides of struggle, whether that’s housing, whether that’s labor needs, whether that’s using elections as a sight of struggle,” the activist, identified as Ahmed Husain, said last summer as socialists welcomed a delegation from China.

“…and across all of these different sides of struggle, we try to push socialism into the masses of America. We try to build up a positive vision, and I think China is an incredible positive vision of socialism for everyone around the world, whether it’s here or overseas, and many other countries,” he added.

Notably, Husain is not just a random socialist activist but listed as an active DSA National Political Committee Member. The account that posted the remarks from Husain used three hashtags on the post, including, “#socialism, #nocoldwar, and #chinaisnotourenemy.

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Democratic socialists have tried to make waves across the country leading up to the midterm elections, pitting their members against establishment Democrats in the primaries, and some have been successful. In Colorado, for instance, socialist Melat Kiros defeated 15-term Democrat Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s First Congressional District primary in June. Kiros’s platform includes an “immediate” pathway to citizenship for “every single” illegal alien, as well as a transgender bill of rights.

She has also equated the murder of unborn children as a means for women to achieve “economic freedom,” and she believes there is simply “nothing more American” than socialism, asserting it has delivered life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Over in Florida, DSA Senate candidate Angie Nixon has risen to the spotlight as well, campaigning on abolishing ICE, granting swift amnesty to illegal aliens, and defending drag shows for children.

Recent polling indicates that Democrats are very open to socialism. A recent CBS News/YouGov poll found that over half of Democrats hold a more positive view of socialism as opposed to capitalism, as Breitbart News reported:

Among Democrats, 58 percent were found to have a positive view of socialism, while 32 percent have a positive view of capitalism. The poll also found that 18 percent of Democrats have a negative view of socialism, while 50 percent have a negative view of capitalism. The poll also found that 24 percent of Democrats have “no opinion” of socialism, while 18 percent have no opinion regarding capitalism.

A recent Economist/YouGov poll found that a quarter of Americans now believe most Democrats are socialists, and another survey found most Democrats admitting that they would vote for a candidate describing themselves as a “Democratic Socialist.”

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