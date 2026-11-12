Exclusive — Rep.-Elect Mark Lamb: Americans May Have Forgotten ‘Just How Bad it Was Under Joe Biden’

It is possible Americans may have forgotten “just how bad it was under Joe Biden,” particularly in terms of the border and crime, Rep.-elect Mark Lamb (R-AZ) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked for Lamb’s assessment in the aftermath of midterm elections and some of the victories Americans may have forgotten, like the Trump administration securing the southern border.

“Well, we always reduce crime in our county. However, we were very proactive. We worked hard for that. [The] border was a disaster under Joe Biden. I was there under the first Trump administration. It was great overnight. It just was a disaster, and for four years… I always have to tone it down for the American people because they can’t truly grasp the amount of human trafficking, drug trafficking, just the just the damage it’s done to our economy, the damage it’s done with crime,” Lamb said, looking back.

“Not to say that they’re responsible for all crime, but they should be responsible for zero crime because you shouldn’t be in this country illegally. But then we have this huge crime piece as well,” he said, asserting that crime has gone up “especially in Democrat-run cities, and yet Americans ignored that fact.”

“They ignore the fact that you have a party that is outwardly saying they would like to defund police, and then they figured that wasn’t working. So let’s shift it to defund ICE, which is, by the way, the same concept as defund police, and they do believe still in defunding police, so this is not going to help with crime. Crime was getting better,” he said, noting that America “reduced our murder rate in this country under President Trump in the last two years.”

“The problem is, is Americans have a very short memory, and I’ll cap it with this: the Americans have a very short memory when President Trump came in and fixed the border basically overnight and showed that Joe Biden we just needed a change in leadership,” he said.

“I worried because it was great, but at the same time Americans were going to forget just how bad it was under Joe Biden, and I think they did leading up to this election,” the congressman-elect concluded, adding that Americans will, unfortunately, now be “forced to remember” pretty quickly how bad it was.

“It’s sad that we didn’t learn our lesson and that we should have taken note of the damage that administration caused for four years with an open border,” he added.

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