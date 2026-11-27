President Donald Trump nominated long-time Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill to become a federal judge in the North Carolina Middle District earlier this week, adding another potential confirmation during the U.S. Senate’s final weeks in session before Democrats take over control in January.

Trump posted on Truth Social, announcing the nomination:

I am pleased to nominate Jim O’Neill to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. Jim has the strong support of both North Carolina Senators, Ted Budd and Thom Tillis. Jim has served as the District Attorney of Forsyth County since 2009, and has been a prosecutor in that office since 1997. He has a deep track record of being tough on crime, and preserving Law and Order.

The support of both senators is crucial to moving O’Neill towards confirmation before the end of December. The judgeship came open when District Court Judge Thomas Schroeder, a George W. Bush appointee, announced he was seeking senior status at the end of July.

According to the U.S. District Court website, a total of 37 judicial seats have vacancies, with three of them in the Tar Heel state. Brian Meyers, a sitting U.S. Magistrate Judge, would replace Judge Terrence Boyle as a U.S. District Court Judge in the Eastern District of North Carolina if confirmed, and Phil Aubart, the top assistant to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, would also serve as a U.S. District Court Judge in the state’s Middle District, WUNC reported.

O’Neill faces opposition from far-left Democrat Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who posted on X:

Senate Republicans must not consider this nomination. There simply isn’t enough time to allow Senators to fulfill their constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent. This is clearly an attempt to bypass Senator-elect Roy Cooper, who is entitled to be consulted on who will fill this seat. This is a continuation of Trump’s attempt to bypass longstanding Senate precedents to jam through as many judicial nominees as possible before Democrats control the Senate in January.

North Carolina’s two Republican senators, Ted Budd and the outgoing Thom Tillis, both returned their “blue slips” in support of O’Neill.

Budd said O’Neill, “Brings years of experience as a dedicated public servant, and I thank President Trump for nominating a strong constitutionalist to serve the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina,” and Tillis said he brings considerable legal experience to the federal bench is confident he will uphold the Constitution, respect the rule of law, and remain dedicated to serving the people of North Carolina.

Serving as the top prosecutor in one of North Carolina’s most populous counties since 2009, O’Neill was defeated on November 3 in a re-election bid despite overperforming most other Republicans in the state during the midterm election.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.