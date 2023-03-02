Top Censor of Roald Dahl’s Books: ‘Non-Binary, Asexual, Polyamorous Relationship Anarchist’ with ‘Autism’

The chief censor leading a group of editors rewriting passages in children’s books authored by Roald Dahl described herself as “a non-binary, asexual, polyamorous relationship anarchist who is on the autism spectrum,” according to a report published Wednesday by the Daily Mail.

Jo Ross-Barrett, a former “inclusion consultant” with Inclusive Minds, still has a profile with her former employer listing her professional bona fides:

My areas of expertise include autism, aromantic- and asexual-spectrum topics, the bi umbrella, children’s books, illustration, interactive narratives, intersectional feminism, mental health, non-binary gender, relationship education, sex and puberty education. I have a strong working knowledge of various other topics relating to marginalised groups, so I can also offer guidance on broader diversity issues in content.

Inclusive Minds markets itself as an organization advancing “authentic representation” in “the children’s book world” via its use of consultants “who have lived experience of any or multiple facets of diversity.” Its promotional page of client testimonials includes multiple references to unqualified “diversity.”

Puffin, the publisher of Roald Dahl’s books for children, procured services from Inclusive Minds for its rewriting of the famed children’s books. Despite this, Inclusive Minds denies its role in such Orwellian censorship while acknowledging the selling of guidance to companies seeking such rewritings:

Inclusive Minds do not edit or rewrite texts, but provide book creators with valuable insight from people with the relevant lived experience that they can take into consideration in the wider process of writing and editing. … Occasionally publishers approach us to consult Inclusion Ambassadors when looking to reprint older titles. Whilst this is not the main focus for the Ambassadors (and we believe better authenticity is achieved through input at development stages), we do think those with lived experience can provide valuable input when it comes to reviewing language that can be damaging and perpetuate harmful stereotypes. In all our work with marginalised young people, the very real negative impact and damage caused to self-worth and mental health from biased, stereotypical and inauthentic representation is a recurring theme. … Inclusive Minds is here to connect people with relevant lived experience to help in the wider process and do not edit or rewrite text.

The Daily Mail reported that Ross-Barrett recently left Inclusive Minds to become a full-time “diversity, equity, and inclusion” professional.

Breitbart News reported on the rewriting of Roald Dahl’s books in accordance with “woke” ideology:

Passages in the books by children’s author Roald Dahl have been extensively rewritten by its publisher to align with a woke agenda. Hundreds of changes to Dahl’s celebrated children’s books, including the likes of Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, and The Witches, have been identified by Ed Cumming, Genevieve Holl-Allen, and Benedict Smith in an article for The Telegraph, some of them changing passages of the works in question virtually beyond recognition. “The wonderful words of Roald Dahl can transport you to different worlds and introduce you to the most marvellous characters. This book was written many years ago, and so we regularly review the language to ensure that it can continue to be enjoyed by all today,” publisher Puffin Books says of the changes.

Puffin said its rewritings of Roald Dahl’s books were moves towards resolving “very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation.”

