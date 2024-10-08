Target, Walmart Will Both Be Closed (Again) on Thanksgiving

Shoppers considering spending some time in retail superstore outlets at the end of next month might need to rethink their strategy.

Walmart will not open on Thanksgiving Day for the fifth consecutive year to enable staff across the country to enjoy some family time, the company announced Monday.

Target is also remaining shuttered on the holiday.

“Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the day with their families,” a corporate statement from the outlet announced.

The company has made clear however it is offering its first Holiday Deals event of the season starting in October for customers to get started on their holiday shopping choices.

Target also will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

In a statement last November, Target announced the policy would be permanent.

Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 28.