Woman Arrested After 27 Dead Horses Found in California

A California woman was arrested on Wednesday after 27 dead horses were found across multiple properties outside of Sacramento.

Jan Johnson, 62, of Clements, California, was taken into custody on Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at multiple properties as part of an animal neglect investigation, according to a report by KCRA 3.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found approximately 27 dead horses, as well as four other horses and one bull that had to be euthanized due to their devastating condition.

Authorities say several malnourished horses were found on the properties, where they had limited access to food or water. As a result of the search, 16 horses were rescued and are currently in the care of Oakdale Equine Rescue.

Additional horses and other animals are reportedly still being evaluated on the prosperities at the time of this writing.

Johnson owned the farms where the animals were located, according to the sheriff’s office, which added that one farm was located on North McIntire Road near Highway 12 and another was on Atkins Road near Highway 88, according to a report by CBS News.

Authorities added that Johnson had a warrant out for her arrest for allegedly making threats to a school, employees, and officers.

Johnson was booked into the San Joaquin County jail, where she is facing charges for cruelty to an animal, threatening a public official, criminal threats, and possession of a short-barrel shotgun.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.