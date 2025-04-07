A Cleveland-area woman has been charged with creating and distributing child pornography involving toddlers she looked after while working as a nanny in their homes.

Molly Duncan of Beachwood, Ohio, is accused of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of visual depictions of toddlers engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday.

The criminal complaint that led to Duncan’s arrest alleges the 25-year-old “created sexual abuse materials of toddler-aged victims in their Northeast Ohio homes in 2024, and distributed the materials to others in 2024 and 2025,” while working as a nanny.

“During a search of the defendant’s residence, authorities seized several electronic devices that were found to contain child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), also known as child pornography,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said.

Duncan allegedly abused at least two young girls in Chardon and Kent, created child sexual abuse materials at the children’s homes, and then shared the explicit images with others via Snapchat, according to a report by WKYC.

Court records reveal that Snapchat notified authorities of 15 sexually explicit videos involving children sent from Duncan’s account, according to a report by Cleveland.com.

One video reportedly showed Duncan sexually abusing a toddler, while another featured the 25-year-old engaging in a sex act with a second child, court records say.

Duncan also admitted to creating the sexually explicit videos with her phone and saving them to her Snapchat account, court records noted.

Cellphone records further revealed that the former nanny sent at least three different people child pornography or sexual abuse videos.

Investigators also allegedly found multiple chats on Duncan’s phone in which she disclosed her sexual fantasies involving children, including her aspirations of abusing her own daughter if she were to have one someday.

“She will not have a choice. Unless sick or hurt,” one messaged sent from Duncan read.

Duncan is being held in federal custody and will appear in court for a preliminary and detention hearing on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted of sexual exploitation of children and a mandatory minimum of five years in prison if convicted of distributing child pornography.

The charges carry a maximum prison term of 30 years and 20 years, respectively.

The Department of Homeland Security is leading the criminal investigation into Duncan alongside the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with knowledge or information on this matter is encouraged to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 216-698-3151.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.