Widespread news media declarations of Joe Biden “winning” Tuesday’s Democrat debate shows “how low the bar is” for Democrats, assessed Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) in an interview on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Scalise recalled Biden’s false claim during the debate that 150 million Americans had died from “gun violence” since 2007, highlighting the absence of responsive criticisms from other Democrat presidential nominees and news media.

“With Joe Biden, literally half the country has died of gun violence according to him,” remarked Scalise, “and of course it comes to you from a guy who literally announced two days ago that he’s running for the United States Senate.”

Scalise added, “Imagine if a Republican candidate for President of the United States — our highest office — was on a stage saying that he was running for the United States Senate. … The media just let it all go and yet they’re okay with him being president.”

“Shows you how low the bar is on that side of the aisle,” concluded Scalise.

Democrat debates reveal the socialistic designs of the Democrat Party, noted Scalise.

“This idea that the rules of the game don’t apply to them [is] the real bottom line with liberalism, and now socialism, in general,” remarked Scalise. You can have a millionaire telling people that everybody should get everything for free, except for millionaires and billionaires, but they don’t want to be the ones to pay for it.”

Scalise added, “[Democrats] have this incredible disconnect with Middle America. … Their party’s been taken over by a socialist.

“They’re trying to stop [Bernie Sanders] because they realize that it’s gonna be a disaster for them in the election, not because they disagree with socialism, [but] because they realize that America is not a socialist nation and won’t elect a socialist president. That’s what’s got them scared the most.”

Scalise continued, “everybody ought to be watching these debates. They’re not just entertaining. It’s literally watching a train wreck of a major national party happening before your very eyes, and the Democrat establishment can’t seem to do anything about it.

“Democrats are literally trying to disconnect their party from the very people who make this great nation work,” determined Scalise.

Scalise observed Democrat hostility toward the Second Amendment.

“They really do want to go door-to-door and take away your guns,” Scalise said. “It’s not just a kind of a throw-away line. They believe that. They want to do it, and they would do it. We’ve got to recognize these rights that are under attack by the socialist Democrats. It’s not just our gun rights. They literally want to control every aspect of your life.”

Marlow asked about double standards held by news media and Democrats in defining political violence.

“I’m stunned by this insistence that the Bernie Bros are not violent people when you literally got shot by one of them,” said Marlow, recalling the 2017 shooting of Republicans at a congressional baseball practise by a leftist supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Marlow added, “if one Trump supporter smiles at a Native American activist then it’s it’s an act of violence.”

“Or wear a hat,” concurred Scalise. “Just wearing a hat.”

I can think of an example. https://t.co/KwuvyYgyGw — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 20, 2020

Breitbart News has documented hundreds of reports of politically-motivated violence directed against supporters of President Donald Trump.

Marlow stated, “Leftist violence is now considered free expression,” recalling Antifa’s criminal conduct in Washington, D.C., during Trump’s inauguration. “They were starting fires, crashing cars, blocking people’s way, making it so that the city was almost on lock-down for the inauguration and in the aftermath of the election. All that is free expression. Right-wing speech or tweets or smiling, that’s violence.”

