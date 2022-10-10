Elizabeth Moore, vice president of public relations and communications for Breitbart News, said on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that Republicans must work as poll watchers to protect the integrity of elections.

“My message to the listeners today is go to your local board of elections, sign up to be a poll worker, get trained, and get thee to the polls on election day so that we have eyes on the process,” Moore stated.

Moore held that participating in the electoral process as a poll worker is rewarding as a moral endeavor.

“You can count on working from … 5:30 in the morning til 9:00 at night, or later,” she shared, reflecting on her experience as a poll worker. “Needless to say, the nominal amount of money you get paid doesn’t reward you, but being a part of the process is the reward.”

She emphasized the peace of mind provided by being a first-hand observer and protector of election integrity as a poll worker.

“Knowing that you had eyes on the election in your precinct or your poll and that the election was fair and square, that’s the reward,” she emphasized. “I can’t tell you how important that is, because if you don’t show up to work the polls, the Democrats will.”

Moore reflected, “[Democrats] are just very organized and engaged, and Republicans — when they don’t get involved in the same way — are ceding the process to the Democrats, which we cannot afford to do.”

Moore observed Democrats’ increased political organization in the realm of poll work relative to Republicans.

Moore added, “The tricky part is — at least where I live — there are always plenty of Democrats willing to do this work, and there are never enough Republicans.”

Moore advised conservatives to form as groups — with family and friends — when volunteering to work at the polls. She also recommended such volunteers ask their respective boards of elections to partner them with “experienced Republican poll workers” where applicable.

Marlow said, “If the Democrats are more organized, then we are making it much easier for people to cheat, and that’s very disturbing.”

Moore illustrated the need for Republican poll watchers by sharing an experience of hers in which a visually impaired elderly woman needed assistance casting her ballot.

She recalled, “One thing that I experienced, for example, was an elderly woman, who couldn’t see very well. [She] wanted to get some help reading the ballot. Well, needless to say, a Democrat poll worker was off with wings on her heels to take this lady to the booth and help her.”

“I was like, ‘Hold it right there. This situation requires a Republican and a Democrat to help this woman,’” she said. “The Democrat is not allowed to go off to the booth alone with the voter and help.”

She continued, “If I hadn’t known the rules, that lady would have been helped by someone who possibly had an agenda — I know, hard to believe — and the Democrat poll worker was not at all happy that I insisted on going back to the booth with them both, but I did, and we let that woman vote her own conscience without having any interference from the poll workers, which is exactly as it should have been, but it might not have been had I not been there.”

Moore concluded by emphasizing her call for Republicans to work at the polls on election day to fulfill their civic duties.

“If we’re not there with eyes on the field to ensure fair play, you can almost be assured of unfair play,” she closed. “Voting, as a citizen, is your minimal duty, but please take it up a notch by helping to ensure fair elections. Get thee trained, get thee to the polls, and work the polls on election day.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.