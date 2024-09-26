Exclusive — Rep. Tom Emmer Helping JD Vance with Debate Prep: He Will Stay Focused

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) will stay focused on the economy, border, and crime during the presidential debate, House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), who is assisting former President Donald Trump’s running mate with debate preparation ahead of the October 1 vice presidential debate, predicted during a Tuesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Emmer confirmed he is assisting Vance with debate prep, playing the part of Walz. He said the prep is going to be “as close to the real thing as possible.”

“Again, we’re honored to be part of it. Our team’s been working on this. I’ve been working on this for the last month because we want to make sure that JD has the actual experience — what he’s going to get — because we are very confident in how he’s going to handle it, and how he’s going to respond. It’s like any other practice right? You got to get them on the field. You got to run into plays, and then you go out when it’s time for the real game and you execute, and he will,” Emmer predicted, noting that Vance needs to talk about Walz and his failures.

“Why don’t we talk about this administration and how Democrats have literally destroyed our economy, made people worse off in the last four years, and how Donald Trump and JD Vance can rectify that very quickly if people give them their vote?” he said.

“It’s an honor to play a small part in helping the Trump-Vance ticket expose the failures of Kamala Harris and the incompetence of Tim Walz. It’s going to be good,” Emmer continued, explaining that he met Walz in 2007 or 2008 but really got to know him better over the last ten years.

“Minnesotans know better than anyone that we can’t afford four years of a Harris-Walz administration White House in Minnesota. Under Walz’s incompetent and failed leadership, taxes have skyrocketed. Violent crime is up, and our communities are worse off, and I’ll just tell you, the hardest part about playing Tim Walz in a mock debate with JD Vance is trying to tell lies with the straight face,” Emmer continued, predicting that Vance will remain focused on the issues that actually matter to the American people, such as the economy, the border, and crime.

“I expect JD will just stay focused on protecting peace around the globe and issues like that, talking about what Trump has already done, what Kamala has broken, and what Trump and Vance will do to, once again, fix all these things we’ve been talking about,” he added.

