The military can be used to secure the border, former Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked what he is most excited about in the incoming administration, Cuccinelli pointed straight to the border.

“I’m excited to see the border finally close. The president wasn’t willing in the first term to use the military to close the border. I begged him, so did other people. He wouldn’t do it, and he’s now committed to doing it, and I’m convinced that that border can be sealed effectively in about two months,” he said, clarifying that he is talking about the southern border, specifically.

“So that virtually everyone coming illegally [to] the United States is going to have to get through a legal port of entry. So they’re going to have to get by an American immigration officer to get in the country in the first place,” he explained.

“The military is pretty clearly first invented to stop invasions,” he said to critics who would go after him for wanting to use the military for this purpose.

“We’re just turning people away … but let me not duck on the Posse Comitatus. Posse Comitatus has gaping exceptions, except where otherwise authorized by law or the Constitution,” he continued.

The Senior Fellow for Immigration & Homeland Security at The Center for Renewing America added that “The president has the Article II authority to use the military to protect the border.”

“You don’t need a statute, and he can use the military to supplement law enforcement inside the country if he deems there to be inadequate federal resources to any particular task,” Cuccinelli continued.

“The president who signed the Posse Comitatus bill in 1878 promptly deployed the Army as a police force for a year and a half in Arizona. His Democrat successor did the same thing in New Mexico. That was right at the time Posse Comitatus was signed and executed. So it’s very clear that even the people who wrote and signed Posse Comitatus understood the president retained very substantial authority to use the military for law enforcement purposes,” he added, noting that the deportation effort is “so big” that they are likely going to use military transport and bases as housing and staging areas.

He also reminded listeners of this key tidbit: “By the way, Joe Biden use military planes and military bases as staging areas to bring people into the country.”

