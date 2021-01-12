The far-left New York Times reports that in New York, the state is tossing out the coronavirus vaccine rather than give it to the “incorrect” people.

Get this… Things are so screwed up by a paralyzed, intimidated, and incompetent bureaucracy in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) state, that even the New York Times had to report (although it’s buried under 30-plus paragraphs) that a nurse eventually threw out seven vaccination doses after the health department told her clinic it could vaccinate only members of “eligible groups.”

So here’s what happened… On Tuesday, a health center in Harlem scheduled vaccination appointments with about 20 employees at a nearby community health center. When only 12 people showed up instead of the anticipated 20, this caused a problem. Each opened vial contains ten doses and you have six hours to uses all ten before they go bad, so…

The nurse administering the vaccine didn’t know what to do with the eight extra doses, so she called her boss, who ordered her to go out and find people who were approved to receive these doses under the state’s eligibility requirements — a very narrow list that does not include the elderly living outside assisted living centers.

The diligent nurse set out on foot. She hit a nursing home, a fire station, a woman’s shelter, and an urgent care center, but only found one person who qualified, so she threw the remaining seven doses in the trash. She had no choice.

There is no one to blame here but Cuomo. This nurse and the clinic she works for all know the penalty of vaccinating the “wrong” people. You have two choices: you can either vaccinate those approved for vaccination by the state or you can be sanctioned and fined and have the vaccine taken away from you, which is what happened to this New York facility:

The [New York] state Health Department is investigating Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital for violating state guidelines by vaccinating New Rochelle school and city employees for COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] before they were eligible. DOH spokesperson Jonah Bruno said in an email to The Journal News/lohud Friday morning that Montefiore New Rochelle is facing potential sanctions and penalties. DOH also said that the hospital’s vaccine supply would be reallocated to the Westchester County Health Department. Later Friday, the county picked up 330 vaccine doses from Montefiore New Rochelle, County Executive George Latimer said.

This poor nurse, who obviously went above and beyond to do the right thing, was not even allowed to find someone over the age of 75 to vaccinate. Cuomo’s stupid, micro-managing regulations didn’t even include the elderly, who we all know are in much more danger than those under 50.

Under pressure, Cuomo only recently included everyone over 75.

This is just nuts. Seven doses of the vaccine were tossed instead of given to seven people over the age of 75, or seven people of any age who could infect someone over the age of 75.

According to the Times, as “of early Friday, only 167,949 of 489,325 doses had been administered in New York City — about 34 percent, which was lower than the rate across New York State, which was about 50 percent.”

The vaccine began its rollout in mid-December.

You get what you vote for, and New York votes for Democrats.

