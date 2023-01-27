Critical Race theorist Nikole Hannah-Jones was offered over $35,000 of taxpayer money to give a one-hour lecture at a local library.

Hannah-Jones, the author of the 1619 Project, has been offered $35,350 for the lecture in Fairfax County, Virginia, at the McLean Community Center. The sum would amount to over $587 per minute.

Asra Nomani reported that the Fairfax County Public Library will pay $29,350 of the sum while the McLean Community Center will cover the remaining $6,000. Hannah-Jones will also receive first class airfare from the library, the contract notes.

Nomani said the library also paid Critical Race Theorist Ibram X. Kendi $22,500 for an hour-long virtual talk last month. The combined sum for the talks from the two Critical Race Theorists amounts to $57,850, which is higher than the average starting salary for a librarian in Fairfax County, which is $54,421.

Meanwhile, the library recently announced it was cutting back operating hours because they were struggling with “ongoing staff recruitment challenges.”

Local resident William Denk told the that he “would like to see the Board of Supervisors reach out to Kendi and Hannah-Jones to ask that they return these funds to Fairfax County to help our local homeless population.”

The event with Hannah-Jones is titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Meet Nikole Hannah-Jones.”

Additionally, the Trustees of Indiana University have agreed to pay the Critical Race Theorist more than $100,000 in taxpayer dollars for just two days of work, where she will give talks, attend meet and greets, and go to a dinner party.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News revealed that Hannah-Jones received more than $330 a minute for a speech at the College of Brockport, the State University of New York. In addition to receiving first class airfare, Hannah-Jones also made $50,000 in exchange for “a 30 minute keynote lecture, participate in an hour-long question and answer session, and attend a reception for an hour.”

In addition, a recent report found that the pioneer of Critical Race Theory Kimberle Crenshaw charges up to $100k for speeches while also making more than $400k per year from prestigious academic positions at the University of California Los Angeles and Columbia University.

