‘Transgender’ Student Sues Doctors for Being Rushed into Surgery

A female student at the University of California, Los Angeles filed a lawsuit against two doctors who allegedly rushed the student into having a sex-change surgery as a teenager.

Kaya Clementine Breen, 20, reportedly filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The lawsuit is against Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, Dr. Scott Mosser, and St. Francis Memorial Hospital located in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Breen’s lawsuit reportedly “seeks unspecified damages.”

Breen’s lawsuit claims that Olson-Kennedy, who serves as the medical director of the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, had diagnosed 12-year-old Breen with “gender dysphoria” and “recommended surgical implantation of puberty blockers,” only minutes after Breen’s first appointment, according to the outlet:

Olson-Kennedy “recommended surgical implantation of puberty blockers” at that initial meeting, the suit says. Over the next several years, Breen received puberty blockers and took hormones, and, at age 14, received a double mastectomy. The suit accuses Olson-Kennedy of concealing important information about the risks and impacts of the treatments and misrepresenting evidence about their efficacy.

Olson-Kennedy is a leading transgender surgeon and is funded by the federal government. As Breitbart News’s Paul Bois previously reported, Olson-Kennedy has admitted that she withheld publishing a $10 million taxpayer-funded study that showed there were no mental health benefits to allowing transgender children to use puberty blockers.

Journalist Jesse Singal reported in a post on X that in Olson-Kennedy’s notes from the first visit with Breen, “Olson-Kennedy explicitly states Breen hasn’t seen a therapist yet and had come out as trans.”

Singal adds in another post: “It’s clear she didn’t meet the DSM criteria for GD (which require at least six months of feeling that way), and yet Olson-Kennedy diagnosed her with it.”

The San Francisco Chronicle added that “Breen’s lawyers claim in the suit that she has mental health issues stemming from sexual assaults she experienced as a child, trauma” that Olson-Kennedy reportedly did not explore

After seeing a therapist prior to going to college, Breen “began to realize” she may not be transgender, but rather that she had been “suffering from PTSD and other issues related to her unresolved trauma,” the outlet reported.

Breen’s lawsuit also alleges that Mosser was too quick to okay and schedule Breen having a double mastectomy without even “meeting with or talking” to her, according to the outlet:

The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, also names San Francisco-based Dr. Scott Mosser and St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco as defendants, alleging that Mosser “rubber-stamped” Breen’s double mastectomy. Mosser scheduled the procedure without “ever meeting with or talking to Clementine,” the lawsuit claims and discussed the procedure with her “for no more than 28 minutes before Clementine was taken back for surgery.”

The complaint from Breen, shared by Singal, notes that Breen was “fast-tracked onto the conveyor belt of irreversibly damaging puberty blockers” at 12 years old, cross-sex hormones at 13 years old, and “gender-affirming” surgery at 14 years old.

“Dr. Olson-Kennedy diagnosed Clementine with gender dysphoria and recommended surgical implantation of puberty blockers,” the complaint adds. “Dr. Olson-Kennedy performed no mental health assessment. She did not ask about things like past trauma, abuse, or mental health struggles or diagnoses.”

Breen’s lawsuit comes as the Supreme Court has recently heard arguments regarding United States v. Skrmetti, ” a case surrounding a Tennessee law that seeks to ban the use of puberty blockers for minors.