Megan Rapinoe Posters Vandalized in NYC Subway, Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating

U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) co-captain Megan Rapinoe, has been celebrated by most since helping to lead the U.S. women to World Cup glory. However, judging from the looks of several posters featuring her in the New York City subway system, not all are pleased.

As the New York Post reports, several posters featuring Rapinoe were vandalized in the Bryant Park subway station.

According to the Post:

The bigoted vandal scribbled marker over Rapinoe’s face and forehead Monday morning on more than six posters displayed throughout the mezzanine level of the station near Sixth Avenue and West 42nd Street, cops said Tuesday. The hateful messages included ‘shemale’ and ‘screw this ho,’ police sources said. Rapinoe, a team co-captain who scored a penalty kick during Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands, is an outspoken gender equality and LGBTQ activist.

The MTA and NYPD will be cooperating as they investigate the incident.

“Hate has no place in the transit system and we work hard to make the subway a welcoming, safe environment for everyone,” MTA spokesman Shams Tarek wrote. “We referred this to NYPD which responded to investigate, our maintenance teams got the posters cleaned and we will have them replaced with new ones if necessary.”

New York City will celebrate the USWNT on Wednesday, with a ticker-tape parade. In addition, Rapinoe has accepted invitations from Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), to visit Capitol Hill.

