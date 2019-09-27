WATCH: Packers, Eagles Fans Arrested After Wild Brawl

There were some scary hits on the field Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers took on the Philadelphia Eagles. However, as it turns out, there were also some hits being dished out and taken in the stands.

Tempers boiled over at one point in the game as a few Eagles and Packers fans began taking swings and taking tumbles in the stands.

Watch:

What would any game involving the Eagles be without someone being taken away in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/wHRHYi3XOF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 27, 2019

As the author of the tweet says, being led away in handcuffs is not an altogether unfamiliar experience for Eagles fans. Though, Packers fans, situated in America’s beer capital and irate over a loss replete with officiating errors, are not above the occasional donnybrook either.

Thankfully, both teams and stadium combatants will get over a week to recover from Thursday night’s hard-hitting action.

