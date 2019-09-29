Weak Four: NFL Still Hasn’t Found the Answer for Empty Seats

Empty Seats
AP Photo/Dave Einsel

It is Week Four of the NFL’s 100th season, but apparently 100 years is enough for some fans as many teams are still finding it difficult to fill stadiums.

As the home team Arizona Cardinals took on the Seattle Seahawks, some fans at home were discouraged at the empty seats at University of Phoenix Stadium:

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins home turf advantage didn’t help them in their 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. And many fans wondered where everyone was at Hard Rock Stadium:

But it seems that the most comments on the lack of fans in the seats came from the Atlanta Falcons game. The Falcons lost at home to the visiting Tennessee Titans 24-10, and the fans seemed uninterested, regardless, as so many noticed how empty the seats were at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

The Indianapolis Colts lost 31 to 24 at home, but the size of the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium made fans worry for the team’s success on and off the field:

On the other hand, the New York Giants won their home game against the Washington Redskins, 24-3, but at least one fan saw some empty seats to lament:

