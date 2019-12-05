Online Petition Demands Michael Vick’s Removal as 2020 Pro Bowl Captain

It turns out that when it comes to Michael Vick’s dogfighting past, some are neither willing to forgive nor forget.

An online petition with well over 100,000 signatures at the time of this writing, is demanding that the former NFL star be removed as a 2020 Pro Bowl Legend Captain. The NFL recently announced Vick’s nomination as 2020 Pro Bowl Legend Captain. However, that news was unwelcome to tens of thousands of activists who immediately began filing online petitions to make the NFL rescind the nomination.

“Two separate petitions are getting a lot of attention, with one on Change.org petition garnering 140,000 signatures and another on AnimalVictory.org getting nearly 200,000.”

Both petitions cite Vick’s dogfighting past in claiming that he is not worthy of the honor the NFL is attempting to bestow upon him.

Vick served 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to running a dogfighting ring in 2007.

However, since then, Vick has apologized repeatedly for his role in the dogfighting ring and, he’s worked with various animal rights groups to fight against animal cruelty.

The NFL has not yet commented on the petitions.

