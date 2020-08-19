The Trump Administration opened another 2.3 million acres of public land for hunting and fishing on Tuesday.

Fox News reported that the newly available acreage is being “touted as the largest historic expansion of its kind.” It represents the “single largest” expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities to occur throughout the history of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The new access opens up hunting and fishing opportunities at “138 national wildlife refuges and 9 national fish hatcheries.”

On August 18, U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tweeted:

On the heels of @realDonaldTrump signing the most significant conservation and recreation funding in U.S. history, the Trump Administration has now made an additional 2.3 million acres accessible to new hunting and fishing opportunities. https://t.co/PVTnOeDZRX — Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) August 18, 2020

The Hill reported Bernhardt released a statement in which he said, “We continue to take significant actions to further conservation initiatives and support sportsmen and women who are America’s true conservationists.”

The new hunting and fishing opportunities are “scattered across nearly every state and include parts of the Everglades in Florida, the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Texas and the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge in Kansas.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.