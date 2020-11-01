WATCH: Florida, Missouri Clash in Wild Brawl Before Halftime

The bad blood was supposed to be on display next weekend when the Florida Gators took on the Georgia Bulldogs. However, the Gators got their warm-up punches out of the way this weekend against Missouri.

The trouble started just before halftime when Florida head coach Dan Mullen took strong exception to a Missouri player delivering a late hit to his quarterback as time expired.

Here’s the hit:

Here's the late hit on Florida QB Kyle Trask that caused the brawl in Florida – Mizzou pic.twitter.com/cdIApoHlGM — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 1, 2020

Here’s the fight:

WATCH:

Incredibly, only three players were ejected.

Dan Mullen was accused of escalating the situation into a full-on brawl by excitedly running out onto the field. The Florida coach was still excited as he rallied fans on his way off the field.

Dan Mullen wants the Gainesville crowd to get up for the 2nd half @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/MmYZh0AzLE — Locked On SEC (@LockedOnSEC) November 1, 2020

Florida wan the game, 41-17.