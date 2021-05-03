Terry Bradshaw Calls Aaron Rodgers ‘Weak’ over Packers Drama

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw called Packers QB Aaron Rodgers “weak” for getting upset about Green Bay drafting their future quarterback.

Bradshaw made the comments Monday on WFAN’s Moose and Maggie Show during a discussion about Rodgers’ recent statement that he has no desire to play for the Packers next year after the team drafted QB Julian Love last year.

Bradshaw said:

Him being that upset shows me how weak he is. Who the hell cares who you draft? He’s a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year at No. 1? …And for him to be upset, my god, I don’t understand that. Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone No. 1, Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round – I had them coming at me from all angles. I embraced it, because when we went to practice, I wasn’t worried about those guys. They didn’t scare me a bit. So I don’t understand why he’s so upset at Green Bay.

In addition, Rodgers has also reportedly said that he would retire if the Packers didn’t fire General Manager Brian Gutekunst. A statement that Bradshaw is also no fan of.

Bradshaw continued:

And then if they fire the general manager he’ll come back? Are you kidding me? Really Aaron, that’s where this is? Here’s what I’d do – I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe, let him cry – retire, you’re 38, go ahead and retire, see you later. I’m really strong about stuff like that, and it just makes him look weak. In my way [of looking at things], it makes him look weak. How dare you draft somebody! What did he say? … Me being the MVP really screwed them, it really messed them up. Well, you’re gonna make I don’t know how much money, but obviously he doesn’t need the money. So probably he should just retire and go do Jeopardy! That’s the way I look at it, but I wouldn’t budge. I’m strong about stuff like that. Either he gives in and Green Bay doesn’t, or move on.

The Packers have given no indication that they will fire Gutekunst and the Gutekunst says the Packers have no intention of trading Rodgers.