Dallas PD Arrests 2 Men After Questioning Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph About Shooting

Authorities in Dallas, Texas, have arrested two men in connection with a drive-by shooting after questioning Cowboys corner Kelvin Joseph about his role in the incident.

“Tivione English, 21, and Aries Jones, 28, both of Baton Rouge, La., each face a murder charge in the death of Cameron Ray,” the Dallas Morning News reported.

The deadly shooting reportedly occurred on March 18th, following a short fight outside a Dallas area club. The shooting happened after the fight broke up when English and Jones allegedly opened fire from an SUV as they passed by.

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Joseph’s attorney has acknowledged that his client was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but denied that he took part or knew what was about to happen.

“Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence,” Joseph’s attorney Barry Sorrels said. “He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”

Joseph is currently facing no charges. However, according to Texas law, law enforcement has the discretion to charge anyone in the vehicle at the same time of the shooting as gunmen.

The Cowboys drafted Joseph in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.