WATCH: Tim Anderson, Tony LaRussa Accuse Josh Donaldson of Making a ‘Racist Comment’ During Altercation

An otherwise uneventful Saturday afternoon game between the Yankees and White Sox became quite heated after an argument at home plate sparked an allegation of a racial slur.

The trouble started when Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson and White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal got into an argument at home plate. Benches cleared as players from both teams ran onto the field, either joining the argument or attempting to break it up. Amid the fracas, White Sox second baseman Tim Anderson had to be escorted off the field by coaches and players.

When asked about the incident after the game, Anderson said that Donaldson had made a disrespectful comment toward him.

What was the disrespectful comment Donaldson allegedly made? It appears, that Donaldson called Anderson “Jackie,” in reference to the MLB color-barrier-breaking legend Jackie Robinson.

Why did Donaldson call Anderson, “Jackie?” According to Donaldson, he called him that because Anderson calls himself that.

Anderson did indeed refer to himself as the “new Jackie Robinson” in a 2019 issue of Sports Illustrated. However, despite Donaldson’s apology for calling Anderson “Jackie,” Anderson maintains the comment was uncalled for and said he took personal offense to it.

White Sox manager Tony LaRussa went even further, calling Donaldso’s comment “racist.”

After being apprised of his manager’s characterization of the comments as racist, Anderson said he agreed.

“Same. Same. Along that same line,” Anderson said.

MLB is investigating the incident, ESPN reports,

The Yankees won the game, 7-5.

