Apparently, it’s not only Dodgers fans who have a penchant for fighting in the stands.

On Tuesday night at San Diego’s Petco Park, a wild melee in the stands saw one fan get kicked down the stairs, and the fan who kicked him get dragged down the stairs.

You just have to see it.

Those damn dodger Fa… oh wait

Damn here I thought we were supposed to be the frustrated ones post Soto trade. 🏻‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/iHZy9AYX8J — R.D😎 (@Mayor_Ray_) August 9, 2022

Security eventually intervened with the help of what appears to be at least one bystander.

Unfortunately for the Padres, however, the fight was the most entertaining thing that happened that night. The Giants beat the Padres 1-0, handing San Diego their fifth straight loss.