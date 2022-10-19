A Florence, Alabama, man was arrested for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s house after the University of Tennessee Volunteers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night.

WAFF reports that Ricky Franks, Jr., allegedly got into a verbal altercation over the game with his neighbor, then went home, grabbed a shotgun, and fired at his neighbor’s house.

The shot allegedly hit the house.

KKTV notes that officers arrested Franks without incident and he was released from jail on a $30,000 bond.

AL.com indicates Franks was “charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building.”

Alabama lost by a score of 52-49.

