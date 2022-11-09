Ravens’ Justin Houston Says His Success Is Fueled by Giving ‘Glory to God’

Most NFL players unretire or choose not to retire to pursue fortune, fame, or a championship ring. However, in the case of Baltimore’s Justin Houston, he came back because God told him to.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Houston revealed that he was good and ready to retire after the 2021 season. Though, he had a change of heart after God spoke to him.

“I literally heard God say, ‘Give me all of you and I will give you your desires,’” Houston said. “And I told my wife I’m going to be all in this season, and I just want to glorify God in all I do.”

There is ample evidence that Houston is upholding his end of that bargain by giving all of himself this year.

Houston has a team-leading 8.5 sacks through 9 games this season. Meaning, in just half a season, he has eclipsed the team-leading 7.5 sack mark that Tyus Bowser set for the entire 2021 season. The former Georgia Bulldog is on a bit of a tear recently as well, as he’s recorded multiple sack efforts in his last three games.

Houston is tied with Minnesota’s Za’Darius Smith for the league lead in sacks with 8.5.

“I’ve been watching that guy for a while since I was young, with him at Georgia, and then him being in Kansas City,” fellow Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said. “I’m excited to be a teammate with that guy, and there’s just going to be so many great things in store.”

Houston is amazed by the success that he and the division-leading Ravens have had this year and sees nothing but good things going forward.

“The things that are happening on the field I can’t even explain,” Houston said. “I don’t even know what I am doing sometimes until I come off the field and the guys tell me. I think it is amazing how God is working through me, and I pray he continues working through us. We are headed to the top baby.”