WATCH: Chechen Dictator’s Son Wins MMA Fight Debut

Losing a fight is one of the most terrible things a professional fighter can endure. On the other hand, though, it is much better than getting shot by a firing squad.

That seems to be the conclusion reached by an MMA fighter in Chechnya who found himself in such a predicament.

Ali Kadyrov, the 15-year-old son of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, had his MMA debut Saturday. Kadyrov’s opponent, Islam Akbarov, didn’t seem too interested in winning the fight and angering his opponent’s warlord father, who also happens to own the promotion the two were fighting under.

Ramzan Kadyrov’s 15-year-old son just won his pro-MMA debut in a farce of a fight for a promotion owned by his dictator father. The teenager also had UFC star Khamzat Chimaev in his corner. Here is the video of the “finish”: pic.twitter.com/itaan68pHs — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) December 23, 2022

Kadyrov’s farcical windmilling ground-and-pound display seemed to have no impact whatsoever on his opponent. Though, his opponent didn’t attempt any meaningful counterattack either.

Look, this is obviously a joke.

Ramzan Kadyrov is a dictator and human rights abuser who would probably visit no small amount of hell on anyone who embarrassed his son. His son will probably pummel his next opponent on his way to securing a championship and holding for it as long as he wants.

Or, until his dad gets overthrown.