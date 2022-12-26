Many fear the effects millions of dollars of NIL funding can have on college athletes, and rightly so. But, on Christmas Day, one elite college athlete made those fears at least temporarily subside.

In a video that has since gone viral, Anthony Leal, a junior on Indiana University’s basketball team, used his NIL money to pay off his older sister’s student loans.

In the card, which his sister read aloud, Leal told his older sibling just how much she meant to him.

“You’re a spark of goodness that brightens the world,” Leal’s card read.. “You radiate kindness and bring happiness to so many people, especially me.”

The kind words caused her to pause and say to her parents, “That’s so nice!”

“Hey, sis, I wanted you to know how much I look up to you and admire who you are,” Leal’s card continued. “Your soul is beautiful, and you are the best role model ever. There is no doubt that I have made it to where I am today because of you.

“Someone like you deserves no burdens or restrictions in life, and I feel like the best way to help you with that is by …”

Her voice trailed off for a moment before she cried out, “I don’t even know how much that is!”

But luckily, her brother was there to clarify the amount: “I do — it’s zero now.”

And then, just as you would expect, brother and sister hugged it out in one of the best Christmas moments you’ll ever see.

We need more Anthony Leal’s.