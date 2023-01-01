Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field Sunday on a stretcher after suffering a worrisome neck injury.

Sweat sustained the injury in a tackle attempt on New Orleans Saints running back Adam Prentice during the game’s first quarter. But as Sweat went for Prentice, he slammed head-first into the opponent’s side, snapping Sweat’s head back toward his body.

The collision left Sweat immobile and face-first on the turf.

The game came to a screeching halt as medical technicians rushed out to the field. Sweat was soon taken off the field and sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Scary scene in Philly: #Eagles Josh Sweat taken off the field on a stretcher after staying down for a long period of time. pic.twitter.com/Y6f1kwNsI7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023

The 25-year-old Eagles player has earned a record of 11 sacks and 15 tackles. “The 2018 fourth-round pick out of Florida State earned his first Pro Bowl nod last year when he had 7.5 sacks,” the New York Post reported.

The Eagles ended up losing to the Saints 20-10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly.

The team has since delivered an update and said that Sweat does have movement in all his extremities.

Injury Update: Eagles DE Josh Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all extremities. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston