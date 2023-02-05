Las Vegas Tennis Player, 43, Collapses and Dies During Match

A 43-year-old Las Vegas man died after collapsing on the tennis court during a match last Sunday.

Ryan Vannah, a native of Las Vegas and the United States Tennis Association 40+ champion for the last two years, suddenly dropped to a knee and then laid down on the court during a doubles match at the Red Rock Country Club.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, medical professionals who had been watching the match hurried onto the court and performed CPR for 55 minutes, but without success. Vannah was then transported to Summerlin Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Like much of his family, Vannah reportedly suffered from high blood pressure. He had been taking medication to manage the condition, but doctors who worked on him revealed that he had taken the wrong medication.

“He took impeccable care of his health,” Vannah’s sister, Tami Vannah Kang, said. “He was so fit. He lifted weights. He looked like a bodybuilder to me. He was huge. We did not see this coming.”

“He was a friend to anyone,” his friend Dan Michalski shared. “The whole tennis community is really shaken by this.”

Vannah is survived by three siblings and a larger extended family of 13 nieces and nephews.