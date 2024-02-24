Richard Sherman Arrested for DUI in Washington State

Former NFL cornerback and current analyst Richard Sherman was arrested for DUI early Saturday morning in Washington State, Fox 13 in Seattle reports.

This is Sherman’s second arrest in the last two years.

The first incident occurred in July 2022, when the former Seahawk was hit with five charges after crashing his vehicle into a construction site while under the influence of alcohol and then attempting to enter his wife’s parents’ home forcibly.

Sherman served no time over the incident, shower. He reached a plea deal with prosecutors in which he accepted a 90-day suspended sentence after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor offenses. However, the stipulations of the case remained that he had to stay out of trouble. Sherman also had to pay restitution and must undergo monitoring for two years.

Sherman appears on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football and FS1’s Undisputed.

Originally a 5th round pick of the Seahawks in 2011, Sherman played seven years in Seattle before finishing his career with a three-year stint in San Francisco and one final year in Tampa Bay.

In all, he recorded 37 interceptions in his 11-year career.