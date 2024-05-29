Scottie Scheffler Speaks Out After Charges Dropped: ‘No Ill Will’ Toward Police

Pro golfer Scottie Scheffler has spoken out in the wake of the news that prosecutors have dropped the charges against him for assaulting a police officer and insists that he holds “no ill will” for the officers who arrested him on May 17.

A judge dropped the charges against Scheffler on Wednesday after the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office in Louisville, Kentucky, announced that they would not proceed with the case. Once the prosecutors dropped the case, a judge threw the case out and dismissed all charges against the world’s no. 1 ranked golfer.

Scheffler jumped to social media to post a message to fans assuring them that the whole incident was an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”

“As I stated previously, this was an unfortunate misunderstanding. I hold no ill will toward Officer Gillis. I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and I hope he will do the same,” he wrote.

“Police officers have a difficult job, and I hold them in high regard. This was a severe miscommunication in a chaotic situation,” the golfer insisted.

Scheffler closed mourning the loss of PGA worker John Mills, who died the same day Scheffler was arrested after being struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club.

Scottie Scheffler responds to the charges being dropped: “I hold no ill will toward Officer Gillis. I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and I hope he will do the same.” pic.twitter.com/pw3anYpnfE — Andy Mac (@ItsAndyMac_) May 29, 2024

Scheffler was arrested early on the morning of Friday, May 17, outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, when police said he refused orders to stop his vehicle and injured a police officer in the process.

Louisville Metro PD just released this video in relation to Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at the PGA Championship. Scheffler appears to turn and stop immediately when chased by police. His charges include assault of a police officer and reckless driving.pic.twitter.com/jpKyQ3MDco — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 23, 2024

The Louisville Police initially said they intended to charge Scheffler with three counts, including felony second-degree assault, for allegedly dragging an officer with his car. But the whole issue was dropped once the prosecutor’s office declined to prosecute the golfer.

