Former NBA Player Accuses LeBron James of ‘Abuse of Power’ After Lakers Draft His Son

LeBron James earned plenty of criticism when the Lakers drafted his son, Bronny, with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft. However, one former player isn’t merely making accusations of nepotism; he’s calling the pick a straight-up “abuse of power.”

Steven Hunter, a journeyman NBA player who played from 2002-2010, took to social media to accuse the biggest name in basketball, LeBron James, of an “abuse of power.” Not only for the Lakers drafting his son 55th overall, a selection many believed him not worthy of but also for awarding him with a lucrative contract far beyond what most 2nd round NBA draft picks receive.

“For those that don’t know… Late second-round picks don’t get guarantees (especially before summer league ),” Hunter wrote.

“Typically, late second-round picks don’t get 4 year guaranteed roster spot deals either. This wasn’t earned, I’m sorry… And it’s an egregious abuse of power from LBJ [LeBron James] & Rich Paul. It’s a slap in the face to all of the kids out there who work their asses off to get to the league. It’s sneaky Hollywood s— like this that turns a lot of people off about Lebron.

“This is just another example of what they be talking about right when you try to like’em. This is why most people prefer [Michael Jordan] or Kobe [Bryant] over him because you know at least MJ or Kobe gone be straight shooters… Trust me MJ could’ve gotten one of his sons in the league if he chose to abuse his power like that.

“Not taking anything away from Bronny, nor am I upset at Bronny… Just know that this is a manipulation of our league and the integrity of what it truly takes to get there.”

NBA scouts who spoke to the media were not kind in their pre-draft analysis of Bronny James. One scout assessed James as “not an NBA prospect,” and another questioned his athleticism.

Bronny James has done nothing to refute those assessments in his two NBA Summer League games. To date, he has seven combined points in 50 minutes of basketball.

There’s also some painful video of the younger James getting cooked.

WHAT A PLAY 😮‍💨 Alondes Williams with the silky spin and slick finish high off the glass! California Classic on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/PtB1otoyWt — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2024

Still, it’s early. Bronny James could get a lot better. However, for now, things are not looking good.