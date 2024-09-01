Mark Cuban Pushes Social Media Poll to Attack Trump, it Backfires

On Friday, billionaire Dallas Mavericks minority owner and hardcore left-winger Mark Cuban pushed out a poll to his 8.8 million followers in an effort to attack Donald Trump. But it seems likely he didn’t expect the outcome he got.

In his poll, Cuban asked, “Who’s persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?”

He gave his followers the choice of “Donald Trump” and “Kamala Harris.”

Unfortunately for Cuban, a Harris supporter, Donald Trump won this poll, and not by just a little, either. Trump’s lead was double that of Harris.

Actor Nick Searcy quickly jumped onto the basketball billionaire’s X post and presciently predicted that the poll would not go how Cuban hoped.

But many others also ridiculed Cuban for his poll:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston