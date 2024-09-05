Conor McGregor Teases Run for Irish Presidency: ‘I am the Only Logical Choice’

UFC fans anxiously await the next time Conor McGregor enters the combat sports arena. However, the Irish MMA legend seems to be signaling an entrance into a different political arena.

The former champ took to X on Thursday and laid out what reads like a contract with the Irish voter should he be elected to lead their country.

“As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil (Irish House of Representatives) as well as dissolve it,” McGregor wrote. “So as i said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on.

“These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end. Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely. Stop the train until. The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…”

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in the third bout of his trilogy with American Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in June; however, McGregor broke his toe during training and had to withdraw. While no firm date has been set, many believe McGregor and Chandler will finally do battle in January.