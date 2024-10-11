Herschel Walker to Barack Obama: ‘Telling Us to Vote Based on Color Is a Step Backward’

Former Georgia candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker blasted Barack Obama for sending black people backward in equality by demanding they vote based on skin color.

Walker’s slam against Obama came after the former president warned that not enough black people — especially black men — are supporting Harris, according to the current polls.

“Barack Obama, you forgot how hard we fought for our right to vote! Telling us how to vote based on color is a step backward. The bad policies of Biden/Harris have hurt us all. We need unity brother, not division!” Walker wrote, adding #Togetherwestand.

Obama’s comments followed a September 30 Pew Research poll that found only 84 percent of black people said they were planning to vote for Kamala Harris for president, while 13 percent said they were backing Trump. By contrast, Joe Biden won 92 percent of the black vote in 2020.

Harris’s declining support among black people has a lot of Democrat insiders worried, and Obama voiced that worry when he visited the important swing state of Pennsylvania this week.

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities, as we saw when I was running,” Obama told Harris supporters in Pittsburgh.

“Now, I also want to say that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers,” Obama exclaimed. “So if you don’t mind, just for a second, I’m going to speak to y’all and say that when you have a choice that is this clear, when, on the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, knows you, went to college with you, understands the struggles and pain and joy that comes from those experiences.”

“She’s had to work harder and do more and overcome and achieve the second highest office in the land,” Obama insisted.

Despite Obama’s pleas, black voters have been abandoning the Democrat Party. From 2018 to 2022, the Republican share of the black vote jumped from nine percent to 13 percent.

