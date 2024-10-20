WATCH: Fan with Pro-Trump Sign Runs onto the Field During Sunday Night Football

During the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, a fan ran onto the field with a political sign before security escorted her off.

The woman waved the sign as security chased after her. Though it wasn’t immediately clear what the sign said, reports indicate it read, “Trump secure border/Kamala open border.”

Former President Trump is in attendance at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for tonight’s game.

As Breitbart’s Elizabeth Weibel writes, “Trump’s attendance at the Steelers game comes a day after former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell attended Trump’s rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

“Brown spoke about how Trump embodied the values of “hard work” and “loyalty” that Brown had been surrounded by when he was in Pittsburgh.”

The issue of border security has remained one of the top concerns of voters heading into November’s election. In recent weeks, reports of illegal immigrant gangs seizing apartment complexes and perpetrating increasingly brazen crimes have brought renewed scrutiny on the open border policies of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Pennsylvania is a key swing state where recent polling has shown the former president holding a slim lead over Harris.