‘I’m a Natural-Born Killer’: Mike Tyson Highlights the Difference Between Him and YouTuber Jake Paul

YouTuber Jake Paul and boxing heavyweight legend Mike Tyson are finally set to battle in their much-anticipated match at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Friday night.

However, after watching Paul call him out following his victory over Mike Perry in July, Tyson reveals what he believes is the biggest difference between himself and Paul.

“There’s a fundamental difference between me and Jake,” Tyson said in a Netflix documentary promoting the fight. “He’s a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer. He’s manufactured. I’m a natural-born killer. That’s the difference.”

The fight will be revised on Netflix, with the main card slated to begin at 8 P.M. EST.

Paul was supposed to fight Tyson in July. However, that date was pushed after the former heavyweight champ suffered a medical episode that necessitated delaying the bout. Perry filled the vacancy left by Tyson and became severely bloodied in the process.

The possibility that the 58-year-old would be better off not fighting a power puncher nearly 30 years younger than him was brought up after Tyson was forced to abandon the original July fight date. However, Tyson not only made it clear that he would fight, but he also told reporters why he would fight.

“I’m a glory junkie. I love people thinking about me all day,” Tyson told Esquire. “I’d rather live a short life of glory than a long life of obscurity. It’s just who I am.

“This is all I started fighting for – to get all this f*ck*ng status,” he later continued. “I’m going to be chasing it for the rest of my life. I know that. I’m never going to get what I want because I’m one of those gluttons for pain. I can never get enough.”

Jake Paul will do his best to cause Tyson as much pain as possible when the two face off on Friday night.