San Jose State Women’s Volleyball Could Win Conference Championship If Other Teams Forfeit over Trans Player

The San Jose State University (SJSU) women’s volleyball team could win the conference championship if other teams forfeit due to the presence of a transgender player.

San Jose State women’s volleyball has been a source of extended controversy this season for including transgender player Blaire Fleming in its roster, which caused several teams to boycott or forfeit games in protest. As Breitbart News reported recently, Fleming, a biological man, has been breaking several records that were once set by women:

Transgender player Blaire Fleming is steadily breaking women’s volleyball records at San Jose State despite the growing number of opposing teams that have boycotted games in which he has played. For instance, despite SJSU’s loss to San Diego State on Saturday, Fleming achieved his 250th kill shot, a record that puts him in the upper reaches women’s volleyball, the Daily Mail reported. This is not the first season that Fleming has hit the 250 mark. He achieved that record in 2022, as well, during his first year with the team.

Going into the upcoming Mountain West Conference tournament, SJSU could win the championship, putting themselves on track for a possible spot in the NCAA tournament if teams forfeit in protest. A conference spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that organizers are prepared to award SJSU the championship by default should the boycotts continue.

“If we get to a championship game, and it’s San Jose State vs. whoever, if that institution forfeits the game, then San Jose State wins that match, and then they are tournament champions. And they would be the automatic qualifier out of the Mountain West,” the spokesperson said.

An emergency hearing on Thursday could spell different news should a judge rule against San Jose State.

“An emergency hearing has been scheduled for Thursday in Denver. A judge will determine whether to grant an injunction that seeks to disqualify San Jose State from competing in the conference tournament, disqualify Blaire Fleming from competing in the conference tournament, and/or remove losses from the records of teams who protested by not competing against SJSU,” noted Fox News.

“The conference spokesperson confirmed the conference could have to discard its plan pending the outcome of the hearing,” added the outlet.

