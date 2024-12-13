Chiefs QB Carson Wentz and Teammates Go Duck Hunting

Kanas City Chiefs’ quarterback Carson Wentz and three of his teammates went duck hunting on their day off and absolutely crushed it.

The other Chiefs on the hunt were Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Samaje Perine, and James Winchester.

Outkick commented, “They’re scoring touchdowns and winning games on the field. Off it, they’re bagging ducks like it’s going out of style.”

On November 19, 2024, Breitbart News noted that the PGA Tour’s Sam Burns posted a photo the deer he bagged during hunting season. He posed behind the deer in a Make America Great Again hat.

On December 4, 2024, Breitbart News reported that former MLB pitcher Ben McDonald bagged a monster buck which he dedicated to his father, aka Paw Paw, who died in January.

McDonald provided details in an X post:

I normally don’t share too many of my thoughts on social but this is too good not to share. I lost my dad in January … sitting in a bowstand yesterday enjoying hunting season without him for the first time gave me a chance to reflect on all the hours we spent together on ball fields, basketball courts, and in the deer woods. I was having a conversation with him telling him how much I miss him and thanking him for everything he did for us and our family and the many sacrifices he made.

Hunting is a major part of conservation, both for the game and for the environment in which the game exists. The hunter culls the herd, thereby maintaining its strength, while also keeping population at levels that do not drain the ecosystem.

