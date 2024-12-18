Stephen A. Smith Blasts Critics Angry at Him for Criticizing Dems: ‘You Got Your A** Kicked!’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has made a career out of criticism and commentary, but now some of that criticism has gotten him in trouble with leftists still salty over their 2024 electoral defeats.

On Monday, Smith addressed criticism from the left after he took Democrats to task for their losses to Republicans during the November elections.

“Joe Biden, they caught him sleeping at an African conference in Angola,” Smith said. “Donald Trump’s wide awake going back to the White House. Peggy Noonan, an outstanding columnist for The Wall Street Journal, wrote about the ‘un-precedence’ that exists with a president-elect — who’s usually chilling, they’re normally only making news when there are headlines announcing their cabinet members — yet Donald Trump is walking around like he’s president now! In France recently for the re-opening — what is it — the Notre-Dame cathedral; talking to [President Volodymyr Zeleskyy] for Ukraine — no doubt [President Vladimir Putin] for Russia; talking to [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Look at what is happening! Every time there is substantive stuff to talk about in the world of politics, Donald Trump’s name is the headline instead of President Joe Biden. Y’all lost! The Democrats, you lost! You got your ass kicked in every way imaginable!”

Smith refused to vote for President-Elect Trump in the election but has not shied away from blasting Trump’s critics when he believes it is warranted. Recently, Smith ripped Democrats for being guilty of everything they accuse Trump of doing, following the release of a Department of Justice report that stated 26 FBI informants were present at the January 6 events at the Capitol.