Tom Wilson, the chairman and chief executive officer of Allstate – sponsor of the Sugar Bowl – sparked severe backlash on social media Thursday afternoon after his statement following the New Year’s Day terror attacks in New Orleans.

Just before the start of the game, Wilson delivered a video statement in which he suggested Americans have an “addiction to divisiveness” and need to “accept people’s imperfections and differences.”

“Our prayers went to victims and their families,” Wilson told viewers. “We also need to be stronger together by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity. Join Allstate working in local communities all across America to amplify the positive, increase trust and accept people’s imperfections and differences. Together we win.”

Early morning revelry following New Year’s celebrations was shattered around 3:15 Wednesday morning as a driver drove a truck into a crowd, killing or injuring dozens. Then, the driver, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, exited the vehicle and opened fire on police, wounding two law enforcement officers.

Din Jabbar was killed in the firefight with the officers. Authorities also found an ISIS flag attached to Din Jabbar’s truck.

X users accused Wilson of reacting in a tone-deaf and “limp-wristed” manner.

At least 14 people died and dozens more were injured by Din Jabbar’s attack. The attack has heightened concerns about security in the Crescent City with the Super Bowl set to take place at Caesars Superdome on February 9.