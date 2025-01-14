REPORT: Eagles Ban Fan Who Verbally Abused Packers Fan During Wild-Card Game

Fans and social media users reacted with outrage and disgust after an Eagles fan directed a vile rant at a Packers fan during Sunday’s NFC Wild-Card game.

Now, it appears the Eagles are just as furious.

The video shows a man in a green Eagles jacket berating a female Packers fan, calling her “dumb” and “ugly,” among many other things.

According to NFL reporter Derrick Gunn, the Eagles have identified both the abusive fan and the woman involved. The Eagles have banned the man in the Eagles jacket from Lincoln Financial Fied and have also decided to gift the woman some Packers gear.

“The hate-filled Eagles fan has been identified as Ryan Caldwell. And—get this—the Daily Mail reports that he works for a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion management consulting firm called BCT Partners,” Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reports.

BCT Partners released a statement on Monday addressing their employee’s behavior and announcing their intent to investigate.

“The management at BCT Partners has been made aware of a video circulating involving an employee making offensive remarks outside of the workplace,” the company said.

“BCT Partners denounces this type of behavior, and we take this matter extremely seriously,” the company said, adding, “As an organization that has always stood for inclusivity, the conduct displayed was completely unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to our company values.”

The statement continued: “We have already begun a full investigation as an internal personnel matter to determine what actions will be taken.”

The company said, “We sincerely apologize to everyone affected by this behavior and remain committed to fostering a culture of respect for all. ”