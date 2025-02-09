Super Bowl LIX Honors 14 People Killed in New Orleans Terror Attack

The fourteen people who lost their lives in the New Year’s terror attack after a terrorist drove a pickup through a crowd of people on Bourbon Street were honored during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Photos of the 14 victims were held by officials from the New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, the New Orleans Fire Department, and the Louisiana State Police, according to ABC News.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan noted that the community of New Orleans is “resilient” and that they are “filled with gratitude for the incredible support” they have received. Jordan also honored the victims of Hurricane Helene, the California wildfires, and the people whose lives had been lost in the plane crashes in Washington, DC, and Philadelphia.

“We are a resilient community. We are filled with gratitude for the incredible support we’ve received around the world,” Jordan said. “Tonight, we also extend our hearts to those impacted by the floods in North Carolina, the fires in California, and the families grieving the loss of loved ones in the tragic plane crashes in Washington, DC, and Philadelphia.”

“Together, we rise. Together, we heal, and together, we will carry your memory with us forever,” the announcer added.

The Super Bowl’s honoring of those affected by Hurricane Helene comes as several communities in western North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, eastern Tennessee, and southwestern Virginia faced devasting flooding and destruction and landslides in the mountains.

Many people in the Los Angeles area were also affected as several wildfires broke out, burning thousands of acres and leaving many homes burned.

At the end of January, a regional jet and a Sikorsky H-60 military helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, leaving 67 people dead.