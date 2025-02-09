WATCH: ‘What?!’: Fans Outraged After Controversial Call Against Eagles Stops Opening Drive

Those who believed the refs would favor the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 the same way they had favored them throughout the postseason got positive reinforcement very early in the game.

On a crucial 4th & 2 near midfield, the Eagles opted to go for it. It’s not a shock, considering this team invented the “Tush Push.” However, the Eagles opted to go for a big pass down the sideline to A.J. Brown rather than the Tush Push. Brown caught the pass, and Philadelphia appeared to have cashed in on a major gamble early in the game.

However, the referees threw a flag on Brown for offensive pass interference and negated the play.

Fans on X were quick to call foul…on the refs.

The Eagles stuffed the Chiefs on the ensuing possession and are currently driving late in the first quarter.