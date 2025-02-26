Broncos Assistant Coach Michael Wilhoite Arrested, Accused of Punching Police Officer

Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite has been arrested for allegedly punching a police officer at Denver International Airport.

Wilhoite was booked into Denver’s Downtown Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer.

According to court documents provided by the Denver Police Department, Wilhoite pulled up to the departure area in his 2021 Ford Bronco and exited the vehicle. Upon his return, an officer in full uniform approached Wilhoite and informed him that he could not leave his vehicle unattended.

Wilhoite allegedly told the officer to “shut the f*ck up.” The officer repeated the warning about not being allowed to leave vehicles unattended. Wilhoite repeated his demand for the officer to “shut the f*ck up” and followed it up by bumping the officer in the chest. The officer then reportedly showed Wilhoite. Then, allegedly, Wilhoite “punched [the officer] in the right side of his face with a closed left fist,” causing the officer to fall to the ground.

While the Broncos assistant and former NFL player began getting in his vehicle to flee the scene, the officer rose to his feet and fired his taser at Wilhoite, hitting him in the upper left side and left hip. Wilhoite then closed the door and drove away.

Bond was set for Wilhoite at $5,000.

The Broncos released a statement after learning of their coach’s arrest.

“We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Wilhoite played for the 49ers and Seahawks during his NFL career. He has been the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach since February 2023.