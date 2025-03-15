Former NFL Star Marcellus Wiley Accused of Raping Two Women at Columbia University

Former NFL star Marcellus Wiley is facing allegations that he raped two women while attending Columbia University some thirty years ago.

Two accusers have come forward claiming that Wiley raped them in his dorm room in 1994 in two separate incidents.

The sexual assault allegations are not the first Wiley has faced. In November of 2023, another woman, who claimed to be a virgin at the time, accused Wiley of raping her in 1994.

Wiley strenuously denied the allegations in a YouTube video.

One of the new accusers, a woman identified as “Jane Doe” in court documents, says that on October 27, 1994, Wiley invited her to his dorm room, where he began pressuring her to have sex. Doe claims she repeatedly refused Wiley, only to have him counter by allegedly saying she was “too uptight and needed to relax.” Doe then claims Wiley turned up the music on his stereo to a very high volume and assaulted her.

“Wiley then swung [her] legs on the bed, lunged towards her and overpowered [her],” holding her down as he whispered to her “to relax, enjoy it, stop crying, and stop fighting the feeling,” she said, according to the report.

Doe claims she reported the alleged rape to an official at Columbia but was told that if she pursued the charges, she “would be known as the girl who destroyed a black man’s NFL dream.”

The second alleged victim claims she was assaulted by Wiley in his dorm room in a similar fashion the following month.

Wiley played in the NFL for ten years, amassing 44 sacks and 322 tackles while playing for the Bills, Chargers, Cowboys, and Jaguars.

After his playing days, Wiley appeared on FS1’s Speak for Yourself and ESPN’s SportsNation.