WATCH: Red Sox Fan Catches Foul Ball with His Food

Who needs a glove?

On Thursday, in the top of the 5th inning, Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette fouled off a pitch from Walker Buehler. The ball flew over the Red Sox batter’s box and continued into the stands, where it found a fan.

Usually, baseball fans, especially those sitting that close to the field, bring their own baseball gloves and can handle the ball without problem.

In this case, the ball found a fan with food in his hand, not a glove. No matter, though, the fan adapted and overcame by using his food to catch the ball.

The moment brought some levity for Sox fans who have had precious little to smile about. The Jays took three in a row from the Red Sox at Fenway before Thursday’s game. Boston did stop the skid on Thursday by handing their division rivals a 4-3 defeat.

The Red Sox are 7-7 on the young season, with an excellent chance of getting over .500 as they get set for a three-game weekend series against the lowly White Sox in Chicago.