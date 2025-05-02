Steve Smith Sr. Sued for Alleged Affair Under Obscure ‘Homewrecker’ Law

NFL legend and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. is being sued for allegedly having an affair with a former member of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band.

Specifically, he’s being sued in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, under the “alienation of affection” law, known as the “homewrecker” law, which only exists in six states.

Antonio Martinez, the husband of the woman with whom Smith allegedly had an affair, is suing the former Carolina Panther for $100,000 for interfering with and destroying his marriage.

In February, a social media account under Martinez’s name posted screenshots of alleged conversations between Smith Sr. and his wife, Nicole.

According to the suit, Martinez claims he called Smith Sr. to confront him over the affair. A video of the alleged conversation has been posted online.

“You’ve been f*cking my wife, bro,” Martinez allegedly said in the video.

“I’m sorry,” Smith reportedly said.

According to the Charlotte Observer, “In order to prove alienation of affection, Martinez must prove genuine love and affection existed in their marriage.”