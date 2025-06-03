DePaul College Soccer Player Chase Stegall, Son of NFL Receiver, Dies at 20

Chase Stegall, a DePaul University soccer player and the son of former NFL receiver and CFL Hall of Famer Milton Stegall, has passed away at the age of 20.

DePaul University President Rob Manuel announced that Stegall was found dead in his Chicago dormitory on Monday morning.

“Chase was known for his warmth, strength of character, and vibrant presence — qualities that touched the lives of many both on and off the field,” Manuel said.

“His loss is deeply felt by his teammates, coaches, classmates, faculty, staff, and all who knew him. We extend our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathies to Chase’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Stegall’s coach, Mark Plotkin, and Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy released a joint statement marking the passing of the young man.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate, and kind-hearted friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase’s family, friends, teammates, and all who loved him,” the statement read.

“In the coming days, we will support Chase’s family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family, and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University.”

Stegall, an Atlanta native, played midfielder in 16 of 17 games for DePaul this year. The 20-year-old also scored a goal against Drake University.

His father, Milton “Milt” Stegall, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 1992 and played three years for the Cincinnati Bengals. After being released by the Bengals in 1995, he signed with the Packers. However, a serious knee injury suffered in camp derailed his NFL season, and he was released.

Milt salvaged the 1995 season by moving to the Canadian Football League and signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Milt Stegall would go on to a legendary career with the Blue Bombers, 845 receptions, 15,153 receiving yards, and 144 receiving touchdowns.